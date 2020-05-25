Highway 1 between Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford to 264th Street in Langley is reopen after a single vehicle rollover crash closed the section of road to traffic early Monday morning. (Google Maps) Highway 1 between Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford to 264th Street in Langley is reopen after a single vehicle rollover crash closed the section of road to traffic early Monday morning. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

One person has died after a single vehicle rollover collision on Trans Canada Highway in Langley shutdown a section of the highway early Monday morning, officials confirm.

Around 2:30 a.m. RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Services and Langley RCMP received reports of a collision on Highway 1 near 264th Street, RCMP traffic officials said in a release.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that the silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been travelling in the westbound lanes when it veered off the roadway and into the ditch where it struck multiple trees before coming to final rest,” the release stated.

RCMP say crews extricated a woman from the wreckage and rushed her and male occupant to hospital in critical condition. A third occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 1 between Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford to 264th Street in Langley remains closed until about 9:30 a.m. while crews were on scene.

“Investigators are now working to positively identify the deceased,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “Once he has been identified, our priority will be to properly notify the man’s family.”

The BC Coroners Service has been notified.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnesses the collision to call 250-702-4039.

All lanes on Highway 1 between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street have scene reopened.

