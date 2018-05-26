UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Highway 1 was closed in both directions east of Bridal Falls near Hope following a fatal crash.

Lower Mainland District RCMP say they believe an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane Saturday morning, killing the passenger in the westbound vehicle.

The two drivers were taken to hospital by air ambulance in critical condition.

Drive BC said drivers should expect heavy delays, as the road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Highway 9 and Highway 7 are being recommended as detours.

– with files from The Canadian Press

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – east of #BridalFalls due to a vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays and congestion. Estimated opening 7 – 9pm PM, use #BCHwy9 to #BCHwy7, as well as Flood Hope Rd as detour. #HopeBC #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 26, 2018