A house fire has Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge closed. Firefighters were still on scene at 4 p.m. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: One dead after house fire in rural Maple Ridge

Dewdney Trunk Road closed, traffic being re-routed

A house fire in rural Maple Ridge has left one dead, and potentially more injured.

“There was a serious structure fire today at 266 and Dewdney Trunk Road which sadly has claimed the life of a Maple Ridge resident,” said Mayor Mike Morden in a Facebook Post.

“Police and Fire remain on scene as the investigation is conducted. The city will update the public when they have more information.”

Dewdney Trunk Road been closed from 264th street to east of 267th since approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police are re-directing traffic, and ambulances have been to the scene. Witnesses said it appeared the ambulances left with patients.

Dark smoke could be seen from a distance, and firefighters were still on scene at 5 p.m.

More details as they become available.

 


