UPDATE: Now extinguished, wildfire sparks near Merritt

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.
The grass fire near Merritt appears to have been extinguished.
Crews are on the scene.
Original:
A small wildfire has sparked near Merritt.
The blaze was first reported about 7 a.m. off Airport Road.
As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was an estimated .01 hectares.
Winds are forecast to gust up to 50 km/hr in the area on Wednesday.
A special weather statement is in effect for the Nicola region with daytime highs reaching low to mid-30s in the coming days.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.