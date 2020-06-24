Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. See more photos at end of story. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, resulting in the closure of the eastbound lanes of the highway on Wednesday.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) is now looking for any dash-cam footage of the incident.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on June 24 in between Prest and Gibson roads.

There is a report of at least one person in an ambulance. There is no word yet on injuries but an Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 12:30 p.m.

RCMP is rerouting all eastbound highway traffic at Prest Road.

Before 12:30 p.m. RCMP also blocked the westbound passing lane, and there were reports that all westbound traffic was also being rerouted along with the eastbound traffic.

FVTS in Chilliwack has carriage of the investigation and anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera footage, is asked to call FVTS at 604-702-4039.

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Highway 1 eastbound near Banford Road in Chilliwack at noon on June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Chinese citizen identified as victim of South Surrey homicide
Next story
Annis wants patio fees axed, more help for Surrey BIAs

Just Posted

Councillor’s comment Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘relevation’

Allison Patton told radio host people some residents are saying ‘We want to pay more’

Annis wants patio fees axed, more help for Surrey BIAs

Councillors two motions to that effect expected to be considered by Surrey council on Monday

Chinese citizen identified as victim of South Surrey homicide

Bo Fan, 41, died in hospital after being dropped off with serious injuries

VIDEO: Two Surrey groups go virtual with ‘O Canada’ on national anthem’s anniversary

Song was first performed on June 24, 1880, in Quebec

Big Splash water park set to open on Canada Day

Park to operated at 35 per cent capacity with new pandemic-related safety precautions in place

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Maple Ridge film studio plagued by vandalism as owner waits to reopen

Ridge Studios’ doors closed March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Public art stands tall in roundabout at Vedder Bridge in Fraser Valley

Crews are currently installing the canoe and paddles honouring the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Sto:lo history

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Summerset’s 3-day drive-in benefit concert called off

Organizers of Fort Langley music festival cancel 2020 event, vow to be back in 2021 – maybe sooner

Most Read