UPDATE: Missing man last seen in South Surrey found deceased

64-year-old’s death not considered suspicious, police say

UPDATE: Police say the missing 64-year-old man has been found deceased. His death is not considered suspicious.

Original story continues below. The man’s name has been removed for the sake of privacy.

The Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a man missing from South Surrey.

Police are searching for a 64-year-old man, who was last seen on Aug. 12 at 8:45 a.m. in the 3800-block of 152 Street. He is believed to be travelling on foot, police say.

The man’s family and police are very concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as a South Asian male, six-foot-two, slim build with short, wavy grey hair and a full grey beard. He has a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


