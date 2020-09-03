Maple Ridge fire department responded to two townhouses on fire at 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Neil Corbett/The News)

UPDATE: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully involved”

Firefighters were still on scene at 10 a.m. this morning after being called to a damaging fire at a townhouse complex in west Maple Ridge early Thursday.

It was one of three fires they were called to Thursday morning.

Crews arrived at Brookside Gardens, 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Rd., around 4:30 a.m. to find two residences on fire, according to James Clelland, assistant fire chief at the Maple Ridge fire department.

“Crews arrived fairly quickly… it was fully involved when they got here,” he said.

The homes were occupied by two three-member families. All were able to safely evacuate and no injuries have been reported.

“All the occupants managed to get out safely,” Clelland said. “They did a great job of alerting each other.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading further.

“You can see the extend of the damage went into the soffits and into the attic space,” Clelland noted. “Can’t say enough about how well the crews did to knock it (the fire) down.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Clelland said it was a busy night for firefighters. He was with a crew that also responded to a fire at a 2 a.m. fire in a recreational vehicle in the 21600 block of Lougheed Highway.

Clelland said “trailers go up very quickly,” and it was destroyed in the fire.

Again, no persons were injured in the fire.

And there was a 7 a.m. fire at the Garibaldi Ridge supportive housing complex on Burnett Street. Clelland said it was a minor fire that involved a blanket.

More information as details become available.

 


Maple Ridge fire department responded to a townhouse fire at 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Special to The News)

