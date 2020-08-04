One person suffered gunshot wounds in Maple Ridge Saturday night, Aug. 1, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Maple Ridge News)

UPDATE: Man injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

Shots fired from one vehicle into a white Hyundai

  Aug. 4, 2020
  • News

Saturday night’s shooting in Ridge Meadows saw fire from one vehicle leave the driver of another car with gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured, but drove himself to hospital.

READ ALSO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating multiple reports of gun shots which occurred Saturday evening, said a Tuesday morning press release.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of gun shots heard in the area of Selkirk and 223rd street. Police confirmed a shooting occurred and that the victim was in his white Hyundai car when a second vehicle approached and shot multiple times at the Hyundai. There was no ‘return fire’ or exchange of gun shots between the two vehicles, said police.

The victim is known to police. Early in the investigation, and due to the nature of the incident, police collected evidence which revealed that this is an isolated, targeted event.

“We take public safety very seriously and the public should be concerned when there is a shooting,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

“In this incident police were on scene within minutes of the calls and were quickly able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting.”

Area residents reported a black SUV was seen speeding along Selkirk, and firing multiple shots at another vehicle.

Police have conducted extensive canvassing in the area and spoken with multiple witnesses in the area of the incident. However, if you have information or video surveillance regarding this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact Constable Josh Brushett at 604-463-6251.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

