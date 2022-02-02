UPDATE: IHIT investigating suspicious death at Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission

UPDATE (Feb. 2): The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now investigating the suspicious death at Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission, B.C.

A press release states they are working closely with the Mission RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroner’s Service to search for evidence and prioritize tasks, including canvass for witnesses and CCTV footage.

“It is very early in the investigation and we want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT. “We are still gathering information and are asking for any potential witnesses in the park to contact IHIT.”

The public is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. if they have information regarding the case.

The park is expected to be re-opened for public access by early afternoon on Feb. 2, according to the Mission RCMP.

….

Mission RCMP are investigating a suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park.

Police were called to the scene at the 36000 Block of Ridgeview Rd. at 10:45 a.m., Feb. 1, after a body was discovered outside on the edge of a property just off the roadway near the entrance to the park, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP.

Raaflub said the death was immediately deemed suspicious, and Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has locked down the scene and is gathering information and taking statements from people close to the scene.

The entrance to the park has been cordoned off with police tape, and is inaccessible to the public.

RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is being consulted, but they have not been called to the scene yet, nor has the coroner, Raaflaub said.

RELATED: IHIT says family member responsible for Richmond shooting

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathIHITMission