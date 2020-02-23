High-risk sex offender Kirstjon Olson, 38, is wanted after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his home in Vancouver. (Vancouver Police Department)
UPDATE: High-risk sex offender in Vancouver who cut off ankle bracelet back in custody
Vancouver police said Kirstjon Olson, 38, is a provincial sex offender with 27 court-ordered conditions
A high-risk sex offender is back in custody in Vancouver after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his home in the Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver police said Kirstjon Olson, 38, is a provincial sex offender with 27 court-ordered conditions which include complying with electronic monitoring and curfew.

