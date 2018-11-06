UPDATE: Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

A road in Golden Ears Provincial Park was washed out by heavy rains recently.

Heavy rains on Saturday caused the road to be undercut by a river of water, and the road collapsed. The route connects the parking lots at South Beach.

Stu Burgess, operations manager for Alouette Park Management, said there were two 75 cm culverts at that section of road to allow water flow, and they became partially blocked by debris, causing the water to “attack” the ground around the culverts.

“The whole thing collapsed from above, like a sink hole,” he said.

It will be a significant job to repair, and he expects a large six-foot culvert will replace the two, making it harder to block in future.

The parking lots remain open, but the road between them is closed until further notice, which Burgess said is a minor inconvenience at this time of year.

