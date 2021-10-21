The collision took place between a van and a black semi on Wednesday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

UPDATE: Drug impairment possible cause in Wednesday’s fatal crash

Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge was closed for hours

Police are looking into the possibility of drug impairment as a cause in a fatal crash that took place in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

First responders raced to the scene of a head-on collision at about 12:20 p.m. along the Haney Bypass, just east of 227 Street. There they discovered that a grey Mazda 5 travelling eastbound had crashed head-on into a commercial truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver and only occupant of the Mazda died on scene. The two occupants that were in the commercial truck, while shook up, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Haney Bypass re-opens after fatal crash in Maple Ridge

The Road Safety Target Team, (RSTT), with the assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services are investigating the cause of the crash.

“At this time, all factors are being considered regarding the cause of the crash including the possibility of drug impairment,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Multiple police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the incident. An air ambulance was called in, but was later called off as the incident involved a fatality.

Traffic was closed off both ways with a detour available at 227th Street for eastbound traffic. The road remained closed while investigators continued with their investigation until around 7:30 p.m.

RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision who have not yet spoken with police or with dash camera footage to contact Const. Santoro at 604-463-6251.

