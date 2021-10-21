UPDATE: Drug impairment possible cause in Wednesday’s fatal crash

Police are looking into the possibility of drug impairment as a cause in a fatal crash that took place in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

First responders raced to the scene of a head-on collision at about 12:20 p.m. along the Haney Bypass, just east of 227 Street. There they discovered that a grey Mazda 5 travelling eastbound had crashed head-on into a commercial truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver and only occupant of the Mazda died on scene. The two occupants that were in the commercial truck, while shook up, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Road Safety Target Team, (RSTT), with the assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services are investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic is closed on the Haney bypass in both directions from Harrison to 227th due to serious motor vehicle incident. Plan alternate route as road closure expected for extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/rR44IhssIA — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) October 20, 2021

“At this time, all factors are being considered regarding the cause of the crash including the possibility of drug impairment,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Multiple police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the incident. An air ambulance was called in, but was later called off as the incident involved a fatality.

****Update***** The Haney bypass is now once again open to all traffic. Thanks to everyone for their patience. Drive safe. pic.twitter.com/kx8ScVUdFE — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) October 21, 2021

Traffic was closed off both ways with a detour available at 227th Street for eastbound traffic. The road remained closed while investigators continued with their investigation until around 7:30 p.m.

RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision who have not yet spoken with police or with dash camera footage to contact Const. Santoro at 604-463-6251.

