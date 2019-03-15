UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

Kanaka Way was blocked in both directions early Friday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

The driver of car involved in a collision near Kanaka Creek elementary early Friday has died.

Around 5:40 a.m., a Mazda 3 collided with a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Gilker Hill and Kanaka Way in east Maple Ridge.

The driver of the Mazda died, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Two male passengers were also in the car. One was airlifted to hospital by helicopter. The other, along with the female driver of the Nissan were transported to hospital by ambulance.

“Our condolences go to the family and friends who lost their loved one here today,” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Traffic Services are investigating a fatal collision with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and ICARS did utilize drone technology as part of the investigation process,” Harnett said.

Roads were closed in both directions since the early morning and reopened around 11:30 a.m.