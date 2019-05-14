UPDATE: Air ambulance called to fatal crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Two taken to hospital, one by air ambulance.

An air ambulance took a passenger to hospital. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

One person died and two others were taken to hospital Tuesday after a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call at approximately 9:15 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash involving an Infiniti car and Dodge pickup truck in the 26900 block of the highway, near 272nd Street.

An air ambulance attended and landed on the highway.

“Based off of witness accounts and preliminary evidence from the crash scene, early indications are this was a head-on collision,” police said.

The driver of the car was travelling westbound and may have crossed the centre line, colliding with the oncoming eastbound truck.

“Tragically, the driver of the car did not survive and the passenger of the car was transported to hospital by air ambulance,” police said.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

“The air ambulance and our critical care team transported one patient in critical condition to hospital,” said Shannon Miller, communications officer with B.C. Emergency Health Services.

“A second patient, in serious but stable condition, was transported by a paramedic ground crew to hospital.”

One vehicle was on its side, while, initially, occupants were still inside. Firefighters placed a tarp over one of the vehicle windows.

The cars were blocking both lanes of the highway, and both had extensive damage.

Lougheed Highway remains closed in both directions as RCMP continues its investigation.

An air ambulance took victims from a car accident to hospital on Tuesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)