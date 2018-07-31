UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in Maple Ridge crash

Two others taken to hospital early Tuesday on 248th Street

A 16-year-old girl died in a crash early Tuesday that sent two others to hospital, confirmed Ridge Meadows RCMP.

According to police, the crash involved a single vehicle and occurred in the 13000-block of 248th street.

“Tragically, a 16-year-old female has died. More to follow pending next of kin notification.,” police said.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner said crews responded to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. after the vehicle went down an embankment about 10 metres.

It’s not known which direction the vehicle was moving.

“The car was off the road and down an embankment,” said Exner.

The situation required firefighters to use over-the-bank rescue techniques to rescue the two people who survived the accident and recover the body of the person who died.

It’s a windy stretch of road in that area, said Greta Borick-Cunningham who works at the River Heritage Centre which is north of the accident scene.

“You’ve just got to take your time doing down or up. You have to take it slow for sure.” It’s the first accident she’s seen there after working in the area for six years.