Upcoming online engagement sessions on Delta School District budget

Zoom webinar on Feb. 23 to be followed by public input session March 8

Parents and caregivers are invited to weigh in on the Delta School District’s draft budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

In the coming weeks, the district is holding a pair of online Zoom sessions aimed to give parents and caregivers the chance to learn more about the budget and provide feedback on their funding priorities for the upcoming school year.

“The Delta School District is committed to transparent budget planning and resource allocation that is directly aligned with the strategic vision, goals and objectives established by the board,” reads a press release from the district.

“It is our sincere hope that as many voices as possible will engage in this important process.”

SEE ALSO: Delta School District unveils its vision for 2030 (Nov. 1, 2021)

The first session on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 7-8 p.m., will be a budget webinar and include presentations and short videos aimed at explaining the budget process and providing an overview of district departments and their priorities.

The second on Tuesday, March 8, from 7:30-9 p.m., will be a public input session focused on encouraging open discussion and gathering important feedback on the community’s priorities for the draft budget.

To register for the sessions, visit https://forms.gle/dBsaxBdwdNu6E66A7.

Last year, the district projected a $2.722 million shortfall in its draft 2021-2022 operating budget, equal to 1.6 percent of its budgeted operating expenses.

To balance the budget, the district proposed a “gentle, sustainable and measured approach to reducing its expenditure,” with no staff reductions.

READ MORE: $2.7 million shortfall projected for 2021-2022 Delta School District budget (April 29, 2021)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaSchools