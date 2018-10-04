The Vancouver Police Department released a map of reported incidents of a man exposing himself to teenage girls and young women. (VPD handout)

Up to 60 more possible victims sought of Vancouver man who allegedly exposed himself

Trevor John Kurjata is accused of committing an indecent act in public, exposing genitals to a minor

Police say they now believe as many as 60 additional victims are out there after arresting a man who allegedly exposed himself to young women in Vancouver.

Trevor John Kurjata, 28, of Vancouver, was arrested in July. He faces five counts of committing an indecent act in a public place and one count of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years. He has been released from custody on conditions.

Officers had received reports between July 6 and 18 of a man driving a pickup truck and approaching teenage girls and young women walking on the sidewalk.

“He would pull up beside them and attempt to engage them in conversation, drawing their attention to the inside of the vehicle where he was masturbating,” a news release said Thursday. “After seeing their reaction, the suspect would drive away.”

The arrest was made following a 911 call on July 18 about such an incident near MacDonald Street and West 17th Avenue on the city’s west side.

Videos of about 30 additional incidents throughout the city were found in a cell phone that was seized, showing as many as 60 other teens and young women who were also tricked into seeing him masturbate.

“Based on the videos recovered from his phone, we are confident there are many other victims who have not yet spoken with police and we are asking them to come forward,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

READ MORE: Man exposes himself with flashlight in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD sex crimes investigators at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

