(Delta Police Department photo)

Unwanted communications lead to harassment charges against Delta man

Troy Fulton, 40, of no fixed address also faces theft and breaking and entering charges

A Delta man is facing criminal harassment charges after a series of incidents in South Delta.

Troy Fulton, of no fixed address, is alleged to have engaged in harassing behaviours towards a woman and her family members. The harassment consisted of multiple aspects, including unwanted communications, watching and attending residences etc., according to a DPD press release.

“Delta police have been investigating this matter since August 2019, and were concerned regarding the pattern of alleged behaviour,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Fulton, 40, is charged with two counts of criminal harassment and also faces one count each of theft and breaking and entering.

Fulton has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 7.


