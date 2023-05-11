Potentially record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees are predicted for the Lower Mainland from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16). /File photo

Potentially record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees are predicted for the Lower Mainland from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16). /File photo

‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

Temperatures peaking at over 30 degrees could lead to local flooding and heat-related illnesses

Unseasonably hot weather is expected to hit the Lower Mainland this weekend, with temperatures predicted to exceed 30 degrees.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, daytime highs will range from the high-20s to low-30s from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16) with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens.

The warning is in effect for areas including Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and other areas in coastal B.C. The highest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday.

“Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year,” the weather statement reads.

Environment Canada warns of an increased risk of heat-related illnesses in addition to possible local flooding due to snowpack melting and high stream flows.

“While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the ‘Heat Dome’ of late June 2021,” the weather statement reads.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser ValleyWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley, B.C., isn’t the only hospital with long delays for emergency patients, doctors warn
Next story
One officer killed, two others in hospital after shooting east of Ottawa: OPP

Just Posted

Potentially record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees are predicted for the Lower Mainland from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16). /File photo
‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

A British production of “Menopause the Musical 2,” as seen in video posted to G Live’s Youtube channel. (Youtube.com)
‘Menopause the Musical’ sequel to hit Surrey stage with more songs about ‘the change’

Former mayor Doug McCallum presided over a Surrey Safe Coalition event for the grand opening of the 84 Avenue expansion between King George Highway and 140 Street, at Nova Church in Surrey on Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘We did it, it’s here, now, today,’ former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum says of 84 Avenue expansion

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in Surrey

Pop-up banner image