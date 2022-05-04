Unlicensed, high-risk missing Victoria man may be driving to Lower Mainland

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing 87-year-old Russell Carmichael. He is believed to be driving a mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police hope the public can help locate a high-risk missing man believed to be driving a mid-2000s model Chrysler Sebring Touring sedan.

Russell Carmichael, 87, is 5’10” and about 185 pounds, with a slim build. He has shoulder-length white hair and what police call unkempt facial hair. Russell wears glasses and has mobility issues that require the use of a scooter. He was last seen May 2 and is believed to be driving a Sebring sedan with B.C. licence plate PY 7128.

Police say Russell does not have a valid driver’s license and is not medically fit to drive.

Carmichael may be travelling to the mainland, BC RCMP said in a follow up release.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

