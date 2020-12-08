United Way turns recovered food heading for disposal into 900K meals in the Lower Mainland

Food rescue and redistribution can help keep neighbours from going hungry during COVID

United Way of the Lower Mainland rescued and recovered almost 900,000 meals that otherwise would have ended up in the garbage – instead helping feed some of B.C.’s most at-need.

The organization salvaged food from restaurants, grocery stores and small businesses, turning the food into 871,000 meals distributed across 138 food hubs, including in Maple Ridge, New Westminster and Greater Vancouver.

Michael Mcknight, president of the United Way branch,says the accumulated food that was recovered is in addition to more than two million meals during the ongoing pandemic.

“Food insecurity continues to affect many British Columbians during the pandemic,” McKnight said in a statement Tuesday (Dec. 8).

“We fill the gap that’s missing for food distribution of healthy, perishable food. United Way continues to lead a province-wide discussion on how B.C. can develop a sustainable food security model to ensure that food is not wasted when there are vulnerable people who need nutritious meals.”

@janelle_swift

janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

food security