United Way of the Lower Mainland has $6.6-million in federal funding to hand out to local charities and is currently accepting funding applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund. (United Way of the Lower Mainland)

United Way allocating $6.6M in federal funding to help with food security, youth mental health

Applications from Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland charities being accepted for the emergency funding

United Way of the Lower Mainland (UWLM) has $6.6-million in federal funding to hand out to charities that are helping vulnerable citizens across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

UWLM is currently accepting funding applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). Charities can apply online at online at uwlm.ca/ecsf.

The fund provides financial support in the areas of food security and youth mental health to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECSF was announced by the Government of Canada and is administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

“We are seeing that the most vulnerable people who already faced systemic barriers prior to COVID-19 are being hit hardest by the pandemic. This welcome funding from the federal government will go a long way to helping the people who are struggling the most,” said Michael McKnight, president and CEO, UWLM. “The goal of this fund is to bring swift and much needed help directly into our neighbourhoods. This is local love in action.”

United Way of the Lower Mainland is offering two funding streams to address food security and youth mental health respectively. The organization is seeking opportunities to answer to hunger in vulnerable populations, including, but not limited to, children and youth; Indigenous peoples; minority, homeless and low-income communities; persons with disabilities; and seniors. There are also funding opportunities that respond to the mental health needs of vulnerable youth and their families, particularly youth in racialized and marginalized communities experiencing increased levels of vulnerability.

For more information and to submit an application, non-profit agencies can visit uwlm.ca/ecsf.

RELATED: Food hubs address surging demand for food in Chilliwack and surrounding areas

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUnited Way

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner
Next story
Surrey now has second urgent and primary care centre, in Newton, premier says

Just Posted

Surrey to pay TransLink $30M in land, $9M in cash for work on cancelled LRT

Council considered staff report on city’s 2019 annual financial statements during Monday’s “virtual” council meeting

Surrey RCMP promise enforcement at unofficial show ‘n’ shines

Cars have been impounded at the site in the last two years

‘There’s no playbook for this’: South Surrey sports organizations await approval to return to play

Local associations planning for modified summer seasons as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Surrey now has second urgent and primary care centre, in Newton, premier says

Premier John Horgan noted that some 90,000 people in Surrey don’t have a family doctor

Man convicted by Surrey judge in hatchet attack near SkyTrain station loses appeal bid

Andrew Eugene Agopsowicz was convicted of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

United Way allocating $6.6M in federal funding to help with food security, youth mental health

Applications from Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland charities being accepted for the emergency funding

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Missing since 2016, Marie Stuart’s remains found in Abbotsford

Pregnant Abbotsford woman was last seen in December 2016

Most Read