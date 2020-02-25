Photo by Tom Zytaruk

United Nations designates Surrey a ‘Tree City’

Surrey is one of 59 cities in the world to receive the designation

Surrey is one of only 59 cities world-wide to be designated a “Tree City” by the United Nations, Mayor Doug McCallum revealed at Monday night’s council meeting.

It’s a “very prestigious” award for the City of Parks, he said.

“We needed to meet five core standards to be recognized as one of only 59,” McCallum explained. “And those five were, establish framework of responsibility that delegates responsibility of tree care in the city, two, establish bylaws and official policies that guide the management of city forests and trees, three, a comprehensive inventory of our city’s forests and trees, fourth, dedicated funding to support the implementation of Surrey’s forest and tree management plans, and fifth, annual celebrations of trees to raise awareness among residents.”

McCallum read aloud a United Nations press release has been issued across the globe that states, in part, “Together the mayors of these Tree Cities form a new global network of urban forest leaders that share the same values for city trees and forests.

“We are proud to recognize these cities for their actions towards healthier, greener places to live,” he read. “We applaud all of the cities that have earned Tree City designation. They are the leaders when it comes to planting and managing their urban forest. Many of the cities being recognized have gone above and beyond to use trees as part of their green infrastructure. This distinction is a celebration of their creativity and sustainability in creating healthier communities.”

homelessphoto

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

“In addition to promoting efficient management of urban tree resources,” McCallum continued, “the Tree Cities of the World program also aims to create an international network of cities facilitating the sharing of knowledge and good practices towards sustainable management of urban forests and green spaces.”

McCallum said it’s a “tremendous award,” and thanked city staff, “especially in our Parks and Rec,” for “working to be able to meet the core values of being a Tree City in the world, when only 59 cities in the world got that designation.

“So to all staff that were involved over the years to manage and protect our forests and so forth, I really want to congratulate them for all the work that they’ve done,” he said.

During a public hearing earlier in the meeting Deb Jack, president of Surrey Environmental Partners, spoke to a rezoning application related to a three-lot subdivision in Cloverdale that if passed would see nine of 15 trees removed.

“They happen to be big-leaf maples, which are one of my favourites, anyway,” she said.

Surrey resident Annie Kaps also addressed council. “The replacement trees, in no way because of their stature, provide the same benefits to the atmosphere that mature trees do and the $3,200 to the Green City Fund no way, no way comes near to compensating the citizens of Surrey for the loss of what those trees give to the atmosphere,” Kaps said.

“It is just, in my looking at it, it’s just diabolical that they can take down these trees and not consider their true value to what it does to the atmosphere and the aesthetics of the area.”

Council passed third reading on the application, with Councillor Steven Pettigrew voting against.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: And just like that, Surrey’s trees disappear


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines
Next story
UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

Just Posted

BC Liberals firing at NDP due to fact new Surrey hospital not in budget

But Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims says business case is needed first

White Rock seeks assistance for park rain damage

City applies for provincial funding following closure of Ruth Johnson Park and ravine

United Nations designates Surrey a ‘Tree City’

Surrey is one of 59 cities in the world to receive the designation

In 2019, roughly one person died every three days in Surrey due to illicit drug overdoses

123 people died in the city in 2019, down from the previous year

Surrey RCMP looking for missing boy, age 14

Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

Most Read