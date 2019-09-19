Unionized workers at three Vancouver hotels walked out and began strike action on Sept. 19, 2019. (Unite Here Local 40 Facebook photo)

Unionized workers launch ‘open-ended strike’ at three Vancouver hotels

Workers at Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront walked out

Unionized workers at three high-end Vancouver hotels say they have begun strike action to back demands for safe and stable work.

Unite Here Local 40 says workers at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront hotels walked out Thursday in what the union describes as an “open-ended strike.”

A statement from the union says the walkout is an escalation of job action following a lunch-hour strike on Tuesday.

Room attendants, chefs, front desk agents and other staff are on the picket line at all three hotels.

Unite Here says talks with the hotels have been underway for 14 months without significant movement on issues related to workload, safety and job security.

“Many of the city’s hotel workers are struggling to provide for their families with precarious, on-call shifts caused by the systemic cutting of hours in these hotels,” the union statement says.

Safety is also a key issue in the dispute, as the union says many workers have complaints about sexual harassment on the job, as well as understaffing that has led to unsafe and unsustainable workloads.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Coast Bastion Hotel, union reach tentative deal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Health organizations call for end to promotion of vaping products
Next story
‘Colouring outside party lines’: Wilson-Raybould pledges non-partisan approach at campaign rally

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City candidate attended event with blackface characters

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

WestCoast Big Band Festival on the move from Surrey to Vancouver

‘It’s time for our festival to go to the next level,’ organizer says of mid-November event

‘Spooktacular Newton’ to close down part of 137th Street this year

Train rides, face-painting, dancers and more at annual Halloween event hosted by Newton BIA

Surrey council awards contract to build new Hawthorne Park waterpark, washrooms

Surrey council approved a $2.26M contract on Monday (Sept. 16)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Whalley

Police say Joshua Derrah was reported missing on Sept. 11 and has not been heard from since

Charges dropped against officer who shot and killed Hudson Brooks in South Surrey

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Unionized workers launch ‘open-ended strike’ at three Vancouver hotels

Workers at Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront walked out

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

Most Read