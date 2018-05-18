The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Abbotsford, as well as the one in Chilliwack, closed down on May 12. Now, the union representing workers has filed an “unfair labor practice” complaint. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Union files ‘unfair labour practice’ complaint against Habitat for Humanity

Christian Labour Association of Canada fights for workers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

The union that Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley (UFV) employees joined before the branch was shut down last week has filed an “unfair labour practice” complaint with the B.C. Labour Relations Board.

The Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) filed the complaint today (Friday) in support of the 17 individuals who were employees of Habitat’s ReStore locations in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Habitat for Humanity Canada – which builds homes in partnership with families in need – recently terminated the membership of the UFV affiliate, resulting in the closure on May 12 of the ReStore locations.

CLAC representative Jeff Wilson said, prior to the closure, employees approached the union with concerns about workplace culture and poor treatment.

“Over a short period of time, Habitat Upper Fraser Valley changed CEOs several times, leaving employees feeling vulnerable. Poor treatment ultimately led to employees feeling like they needed to give themselves a collective voice in their workplace,” Wilson said.

He said after discussions with internal organizers, employees decided to sign membership cards and have CLAC apply for certification to represent them as their union.

Wilson said that support throughout the card-signing process, and the subsequent secret ballot vote conducted by the BC Labour Board, was significantly in favour of unionization.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley to close its doors

He said that shortly after the vote was conducted, the union was informed that Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley was going to shut its doors. The reason given for the closure was the organization’s dire financial position, he added.

“Considering the assets – both in property and inventory – and what we have heard about sales at the Abbotsford ReStore, something doesn’t seem right to us,” Wilson said.

“With 17 people losing their jobs, and the community losing the services of an organization with a great track record of helping vulnerable people find a home, it leaves us with no choice but to file an ‘unfair labour practice complaint’ with the BC Labour Board.”

Wilson said the Labour Board will expedite the hearing to take place within three business days.

“The hearing will help bring all the issues regarding the closing of Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley to light, and will be the best way to protect our members’ rights,” he said.

Sources who spoke with Black Press about the situation say the national office closed down the UFV affiliate to break the union.

READ MORE: Sources question real reasons for closure of local Habitat for Humanity

But David Morris – the acting CEO brought in to help fully dissolve the local affiliate – has denied the claim, saying the branch was already in the process of being shut down before the union vote.

The UFV branch was based in Abbotsford, but also served Chilliwack, Mission and Hope.

Previous story
Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple
Next story
Sausalito owners say parkade will infringe on privacy

Just Posted

Sausalito owners say parkade will infringe on privacy

Other concerns noted are noise, structural damage

‘SASSY’ awards for seven Surrey students

Annual awards night held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday

Cloverdale high school rugby team shows solidarity with fallen P.E.I. athlete

Lord Tweedsmuir team raising funds for family grieving the loss of 18-year-old Brodie McCarthy

Surrey athletes find podium at Fraser Valley track championships

Medals aplenty for local high schoolers as they prepare for provincials

Surrey girls are Fraser Valley soccer champs

Two-year-old Fraser Heights Secondary junior soccer team celebrating an undefeated season

VIDEO: Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races

Turkey’s Party Makers took home the ‘Bed Pan’ trophy once more this year

Union files ‘unfair labour practice’ complaint against Habitat for Humanity

Christian Labour Association of Canada fights for workers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Man nabbed who allegedly threw coffee, shoved woman at SkyTrain station

A 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train when she bumped into man

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Viral feces-throwing incident highlights need for washroom access for homeless

Outreach worker says public defecation has become a major problem in Langley City

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Most Read