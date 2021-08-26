File photo

File photo

Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

Police are not pursuing charges at this time

An unusual type of food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton, Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to police a disgruntled customer head-butted the truck’s operator. The cook then pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP.

Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight that since both men engaged in a struggle “no assault charges are being pursued.” Both men involved agreed they did not want charges, he added.

The customer, who is 68 years old, purchased a hamburger from the food truck.

He returned to the concession to complain about the burger and received a refund.

On Saturday, at about 11:30 a.m., the upset diner once again visited the truck and challenged the operator to a fight.

Read More: How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

Read More: Princeton RCMP seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Princeton

Previous story
IS says it targeted U.S. troops in Kabul attack
Next story
Afghanistan, pandemic cast a shadow over Liberal campaign efforts

Just Posted

Guildford’s new Baird Blackstone Building supportive housing project is named for William Baird Blackstone (inset photo), who died last January. Managed by Lookout Housing and Health Society, the building includes 61 studio units for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. (Building photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey ‘in dire need’ of more supportive housing units like those in new Blackstone building

White Rock Players Club cast members (left to right) Kaden Chad (Sir Lancelot), Tony Loyer (Patsy), Jerret Swartz (Sir Bedevere), James T. Walker (King Arthur), Jake Hildebrand (Sir Robin) and co-director Dann Wilhelm (Sir Galahad) reflect on the comedic chaos that is Monty Python’s Spamalot, presented – in keeping with pandemic rules - Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at the White Rock Playhouse. Contributed photo
Monty Python musical an ambitious challenge for White Rock Players Club

White Rock-raised hockey player Colton Gillies in action with Dinamo Riga of Russia’s KHL league a few seasons ago. (Photo: twitter.com/CompleteHkyNews)
NHL vet Gillies returns to help coach ‘the new game’ to Surrey Eagles players

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Pick of the litter – a tribute to our four-legged friends on National Dog Day