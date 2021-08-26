Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

Police are not pursuing charges at this time

An unusual type of food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton, Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to police a disgruntled customer head-butted the truck’s operator. The cook then pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP.

Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight that since both men engaged in a struggle “no assault charges are being pursued.” Both men involved agreed they did not want charges, he added.

The customer, who is 68 years old, purchased a hamburger from the food truck.

He returned to the concession to complain about the burger and received a refund.

On Saturday, at about 11:30 a.m., the upset diner once again visited the truck and challenged the operator to a fight.

