Surrey Eagles forward John Wesley celebrates after a goal early this season. (File photo: Garrett James)

‘Underwear and Sock Toss’ at Surrey Eagles game this week

Charitable event held in support of Surrey’s Toque Tuesday road hockey tourney

SURREY — Forget teddy bears, hockey fans will be tossing underwear and socks on the ice during a Surrey Eagles game this Friday (Jan. 12).

It’s “Underwear and Sock Toss” night at the BCHL game at South Surrey Arena, where the Eagles take on Langley Rivermen starting at 7 p.m.

The event is held in support of the seventh annual Toque Tuesday initiative in Surrey, which involves games of road hockey at City Hall Plaza, on Feb. 6 this year.

This Friday night in South Surrey, fans will toss new underwear and socks – yes, new garments only – on the ice when the Eagles score their first goal of the game, and everything will be donated to the local homeless population.

“There will be socks and underwear to purchase at the game, for those that need to purchase at game time, but it is always better for the fans to bring the items purchased before,” Tim Baillie, a retired firefighter and Toque Tuesday’s “supreme commander,” told the Now-Leader.

“The 50/50 for that game will also be benefiting the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society so you can support some good charities and watch a great local Junior A hockey game,” he added.

• READ MORE: Cold, snowy weather fit for ‘Toque Tuesday’ games in Surrey, from February 2017.

Toque Tuesday helps homeless in Surrey the Canadian way, eh, from January 2015.

Baillie has advance tickets for $10 that are normally priced at either $18 or $15; people who want to purchase the reduced-price tickets must contact Baillie directly by email before Wednesday (Jan. 10), to baillie161@gmail.com. “All proceeds from that will go to purchase safety equipment for workers (hard hats, gloves, vests, etc.),” for people served by charities that are supported by Toque Tuesday’s Hockey Day in Surrey, including Surrey Urban Mission Society, Options, Pacific Community Resources Society, Lookout and others.

During the day-long Toque Tuesday event at Surrey City Hall, teams in the tourney are asked to purchase a special toque for $10 each, and also bring donated socks, sweaters, footwear, scarves and other items to the fun event.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017
Next story
Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Just Posted

Public hearings on four South Surrey projects tonight at city hall

Feng shui impact cited as concern with proposed Crescent Road home

Delta crash causes ‘power flicker’ in Vancouver

A power pole landed on a car after being struck

‘Underwear and Sock Toss’ at Surrey Eagles game this week

Charitable event held in support of Surrey’s Toque Tuesday road hockey tourney

Crews douse fire at two-storey home in Surrey

The fire was confined to a lower bedroom where it originated

Fire crews put out blaze in Clayton Heights home Saturday night

Heavy smoke was coming from an attached garage; no reports of injuries

VIDEO: Drone race in Chilliwack kicks off west coast league in new year

Indoor course starts 2018 for B.C.-wide group at Heritage Park

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

5 to start your day

Surrey’s first murder of the year, a car crash causes lights to flicker in Metro Vancouver and more

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry

Former hostage Joshua Boyle appears in court

Boyle is facing 15 charges, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious thing

Most Read