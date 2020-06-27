UN gang hitman Cory Vallee charged with assault in prison

Serving two life sentences, Vallee and two other men charged in December 2019 incident in Agassiz

UN gang hitman Cory Vallee is serving two life sentences for the 2008 first degree murder of gang rival Kevin Leclair and conspiracy to murder the Bacon Brothers. He was recently charged with assault in Agassiz in connection with an alleged incident on Dec. 18, 2019. (File)

Notorious United Nations gan hitman Cory Vallee appears to be maintaining his violent ways as he serves a life sentence for the killing of a gang rival in cold blood in Langley in 2009.

Vallee was on the court list in Chilliwack Provincial Court on Friday charged with one count of assault alongside prolific offenders Devon Michael Cooke and Donald Corey Martin for an alleged incident on Dec. 18, 2019.

Vallee is currently serving two life sentences for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Details of the assault have not yet come out in court, but the location of the alleged crime is Agassiz, which is home to Kent Institution, the only Correctional Service of Canada maximum security federal penitentiary in the Pacific region.

The three men were on the court list in Chilliwack Provincial Court on June 26 to fix a future date, which was set for Abbotsford Provincial Court on July 8.

It was Feb. 6, 2009 when Vallee gunned down Kevin LeClair, a member of the rival Red Scorpions gang, with an AR-15 in a hail of bullets in the parking lot of a Walnut Grove shopping plaza as pedestrians ducked for cover and fled the scene.

After the killing, Vallee fled to Mexico where he remained in hiding until his extradition by the Mexican justice system in 2014. He was found guilty of the first degree murder of Leclair in May of 2018.

He was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder of the Bacon Brothers.

Prior to his work as a hitman for the UN gang, Vallee worked as a bus driver in Whistler and a garbage collector in North Vancouver. By early 2008 he had become involved with the gang, stalking and gathering intelligence on enemies, according to BC Supreme Court Justice Janice Dillon’s sentencing decision.

The now 44-year-old Vallee was eventually fired from his garbage collector job because of failing to show up for work too often, consumed with his hunt for rival gangsters.

Vallee’s co-accused in the Agassiz assault are Devon Cooke and Donald Martin. Cooke, 25, was a Surrey drug dealer with many contacts with the court system and various convictions for firearms, resisting arrest, break-and-enter. He was sentenced to two years in prison on April 29, 2019 for five counts of possession of the purpose of trafficking.

Martin, 32, also has a long criminal history. He is also charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in Agassiz on July 18, 2019. He is next due in court on that file on June 29.

When Vallee was sentenced, Justice Dillon relayed that the hitman did not provide an explanation for his crimes, and he refused to participate in inmate programming, even continuing to maintain ties to UN gang members while in jail.

