Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally in Victoria, Feb. 27, 2022. The province announced April 25, Ukrainians fleeing to B.C. will receive health coverage immediately upon arrival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a rally in Victoria, Feb. 27, 2022. The province announced April 25, Ukrainians fleeing to B.C. will receive health coverage immediately upon arrival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Ukrainians fleeing to B.C. will receive immediate health coverage

Community support groups say prescription drugs, mental health counselling needed

Ukrainians fleeing war and landing in B.C. will have access to the province’s Medical Services Plan coverage immediately upon arrival.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs made the announcement Monday (April 25), noting that some incoming Ukrainians may require medical services right away.

“…our community support groups indicate that many of those who choose our province as a safe temporary home – mothers with children, students, elderly people – need to see physicians and medical specialists, to access prescription drugs, and to receive mental health counselling,” president of the B.C. chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Natalie Jatskevich, said in a news release.

Displaced Ukrainians are arriving in B.C. with visas issued under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program, which provides them with a three-year temporary resident visa or open work permit.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs said there will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can apply to the emergency travel program or receive immediate health care coverage.

Normally, new residents to the province have to wait three months for coverage to kick in.

As of April 19, Canada has received more than 163,000 applications from Ukrainians fleeing the war, and has approved more than 56,000. It’s not yet known how many of those individuals will end up in B.C.

READ ALSO: Thousands of displaced Ukrainians expected to come to B.C.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcareUkraine

Previous story
Ombudsperson urges Surrey council to reject contentious Code of Conduct amendments
Next story
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 24

Just Posted

Kids from the Cloverdale Community Football Association (orange shirts) play flag football in their first jamboree of the season and their first jamboree in two years. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)
Flag season kicks off for Cloverdale Community Football Association

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 24

Surrey councillors Brenda Locke, left, and Laurie Guerra. (Now-Leader file photos)
Ombudsperson urges Surrey council to reject contentious Code of Conduct amendments

H.T. Thrift Elementary students help remove invasive plants during an Earth Day (April 22, 2022) effort organized by the Lower Mainland Green Team. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock Earth Day effort removes ‘tubs’ of plants