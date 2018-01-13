Credit: UBCO

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

A UBC Okanagan professor’s practice has been placed under supervision with a particular focus on “boundary issues” and “sexual harassment.”

Dr. Stephen Porter has been placed under regulatory supervision for 18 months, with a particular focus on boundary issues, power differentials, sexual harassment, professionalism and doing no harm, according to a statement issued by the College of Psychologists.

Porter is not allowed to supervise students, researchers, and volunteers and must provide letters of apology to unnamed complainants.

According to UBCO, Porter “has agreed to step aside from his teaching duties. He will continue to be engaged in his other academic responsibilities.”

And “for privacy reasons, we cannot further discuss the details of individual personnel matters.”

The details of the incident or incidents have not been released.

On UBCO’s website, Porter’s list of teaching includes forensic psychology, psychopathy, violence and personality theory.

Porter could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii
Next story
Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Just Posted

City leaders keep close eye on adult-entertainment venues, cannabis dispensaries

Proposed bylaws spell out limitations for potential businesses in White Rock

Surrey’s Tamil community raises $25K to send remains of killed student home to India

Esther Sitha Anthony Raj Achari died after being hit by truck in Richmond in December

Cops arrest man who pepper sprayed them while fleeing

Robert Orr charged with assaulting police officer

VIDEO: Police respond to afternoon fire in North Surrey

The fire was allegedly started during a domestic dispute.

Many lower assessments for South Surrey, White Rock properties

Some landowners saw a decrease in property value

UPDATED: Langley team plays two games Saturday in quest for BC title

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the wheelchair curling championships Jan. 12 to 14.

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

High school teachers hope jiu-jitsu will instill discipline, confidence in students

New program’s goal is to help kids who need a positive environment to learn, grow, and exercise

Most Read