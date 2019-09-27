A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2016. A White Rock resolution calling for changes and a review of provincial rules for ride-sharing services was narrowly defeated Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Vogel

UBCM rejects White Rock ride-hailing resolution

Call for further review of provincial rules fails by narrow margin

An emergency resolution from White Rock council to the Union of BC Municipalities conference – asking for changes and further review of newly-established ride hailing company licensing conditions – failed by a narrow margin in a vote Friday morning (Sept. 27).

The resolution was defeated by 51.7 per cent of representatives at the Vancouver conference voting against it – and some 48.3 per cent voting in favour.

Coun. David Chesney was the only member of the White Rock delegation voting against the resolution.

While not opposing ride-hailing services on principle, the White Rock resolution took the position that current Passenger Transportation Board rules – which came into effect Sept. 16 – allow ride-hailing companies to unfairly compete against existing taxi companies.

It advocated that the UBCM send a letter to the board asking that the rules be withdrawn, noting that under the new rules, ride-hailing services don’t have to abide by the same regulations and restrictions that taxi companies do. It also noted that services can operate an unlimited number of vehicles, without any of them having to be capable of accommodating wheelchairs or mobility-impaired individuals, as taxi companies must.

White Rock is also asking the board separately to withdraw the rules and set up a further review of ride-hailing services in which cities, regional districts, public transit agencies and disabled advocacy organizations – as well as the public – weigh in on what restrictions and regulations should apply.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has previously announced his opposition to the city granting business licences for ride-hailing companies. Richmond has also written to the board asking that rules be changed to even the playing field between ride-hailing services and taxi companies, while a Delta motion to forward a similar resolution to White Rock’s to the UBCM failed at the council level.

White Rock resident Roderick Louis – who had originally suggested the resolution to council – said in an email to Peace Arch News following the vote that adoption of the resolution would have compensated for the UBCM, and a majority of cities and municipalities, not providing submissions to two public inquiries held by the BC Legislature’s Select Standing Committee on Crown Corporations which had looked into criteria and restrictions for ride-hailing companies in BC.

“Responsible, competent public-body decision-making requires that Uber and Lyft’s many price-fixing court cases, fleet-size limits court cases, and planned court cases opposing drivers in other jurisdictions being classified as ‘employees’ should be decided before the BC government – and subsidiary bodies such as the Passenger Transportation Board – consider allowing ride-hailing companies to operate in BC,” he wrote.

Previous story
‘No need’ for lengthy border exam of Meng Wanzhou before her arrest: defence

Just Posted

Surrey councillors call for new Cloverdale arena

Brenda Locke and Linda Annis both say Cloverdale desperately needs a new rink

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 66-year old man last seen in Fleetwood

Allan McCrea was reported missing on Sept. 26 and was last seen in the 16700-block of Fraser Highway

UBCM rejects White Rock ride-hailing resolution

Call for further review of provincial rules fails by narrow margin

Family won’t give up hope as daughter missing two years

Kristina Ward hasn’t been seen since 2017

Student partners with law firm, Surrey recovery house to create video series on addiction

‘Myka Asks’ videos published on YouTube each Sunday

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Park Board votes to decampment at Oppenheimer Park

Board commits to voluntary decampment at the Vancouver park

Most Read