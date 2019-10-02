The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

The University of B.C. announced Wednesday it would investigate reports of women being drugged at fraternity parties, after a professor’s tweet about one of her students went viral.

Marina Adshade said Tuesday “one of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night.”

Adshade said that by Saturday morning, “there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus.”

In a Wednesday statement, the vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said “the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated.”

However, he said neither campus security nor University RCMP had received any reports.

When Adshade was asked on Twitter why this was not “a major news story,” she said, “I don’t think it is that unusual for this to happen. The staff at the hospital told her it was very common and this issue out of UBC has been happening ‘all month.’”

Carry asked anyone who knew anything about the drugging to call the UBC RCMP detachment at 604-224-1322, or to call 911.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two men accused of killing Hells Angel in South Surrey appear in court
Next story
Police arrest woman who allegedly stole iPhone from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

Just Posted

Police arrest woman who allegedly stole iPhone from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.’s first quantum computing institute

‘Visionary’ institute to receive $17M over five years from provincial government

Two men accused of killing Hells Angel in South Surrey appear in court

Proceedings for Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong adjourned until Nov. 5

Two Surrey United girls teams headed to soccer club nationals, along with Central City men

Nationals start Wednesday, Oct. 9 in three different Canadian cities

Informal ‘Coffee with Cops’ events return across Surrey in October

Five events are planned throughout the month

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of wildlife photography contest

Six pictures were selected from 640 submitted photographs

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Indian superstar’s concert protested by over 100 people in Abbotsford

Gurdas Maan’s radio show comments cause backlash from many in B.C.’s Sikh community

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Vancouver allows ‘safe’ clothing donation bins back onto private property

It will cost $58 to apply for a bin, and a licensing fee of $151 will apply annually

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Most Read