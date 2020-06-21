A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

The chair of the University of British Columbia’s board of governors is stepping down after “liking” tweets deriding protests against anti-Black racism.

In a resignation letter Saturday, Michael Korenberg said he apologized ”wholeheartedly” and would take care in the future to be more responsible and to maintain his full support of diversity.

“Some of my interactions with social media have thoughtlessly supported regressive voices that are attempting to discredit broad-based, legal and necessary protest,” he said in the letter.

The move comes after UBC Students Against Bigotry posted a Twitter thread last week showing Korenberg had “liked” several tweets boosting U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for “law and order” and disparaging attacks on protesters.

Among the posts, Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter and anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler and Mussolini.

He also liked a tweet calling Trump’s actions against anti-fascists “justified,” and a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. saying he’s thankful business owners have the right to bear arms so they can protect themselves from “violent looters.”

“As a result, my interactions have been interpreted in a manner that creates questions about who I am and what I believe in,” Korenberg said.

He maintained that he’s committed to eradicating racism and discrimination, and said he hopes his departure will allow UBC to continue working towards those goals.

Sandra Cawley, vice-chair of the UBC Board of Governors, issued a statement reaffirming those values, and said the board would hold “internal conversations” about how to further them on campus.

Cawley said she’d step in as interim chair, and thanked her predecessor for his years of service.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said the university has begun implementing an inclusion action plan and she believes it will continue providing students with a safe and supportive community environment.

“Our government and UBC are deeply committed to inclusion, justice and equity for all,” Mark said in a statement.

ALSO READ: National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

protestUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More restrictions for Fraser River chinook fishers
Next story
Missing child, 4, found dead on sand bar in southern Alberta river

Just Posted

SFN, City of White Rock release video for National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is on June 21

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The Pacwest announced that league competition has been cancelled for the fall

Cloverdale mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Surrey grads find a new way to celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Schools Superintendent says it’s ‘no question it isn’t grad as normal’

Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

Police say perceived gunfire in 12500-block of 22 Avenue was officers deploying ‘less lethal’ options

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Most Read