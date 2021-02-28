The U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson

U.S. senator asks Biden to reconsider U.S-Canada border limits

Border has been largely closed since March 2020

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic.

Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced the U.S., Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.

Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.

Only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship and family members and partners can cross for nonessential purposes.

The Associated Press

