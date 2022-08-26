United States prosecutors say they are in the process of seeking formal authorization to offer a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump. This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Texas Sheriff’s Office

United States prosecutors say they are in the process of seeking formal authorization to offer a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump. This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Texas Sheriff’s Office

U.S. seeks approval of plea deal for Quebec woman accused of trying to poison Trump

Pascale Ferrier is detained in a Washington D.C.-area jail

United States prosecutors say they are seeking formal authorization to offer a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the United States District Court in Washington D.C. that a draft plea agreement had been discussed with Pascale Ferrier’s lawyers.

He added that he needs approval from the National Security Division of the Department of Justice before he can formally offer the deal.

The plea agreement would address the three charges Ferrier faces in Washington D.C. and the 16 federal charges she faces in Texas.

Ferrier, who is detained in a Washington D.C.-area jail, is accused of mailing envelopes in 2020 containing the poison ricin to the White House and to several law enforcement officials in Texas.

Ferrier is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 28.

RELATED: Quebec woman faces charge of threatening Trump after ricin envelope mailed

Donald TrumpLaw and justiceQuebecUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. Justice department releases Trump estate raid affidavit
Next story
Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey seeing increase in catalytic converter thefts, police offer tips to protect cars

Police closed off the west portion of 76th Avenue Aug. 25 so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) could gather evidence in the area after a 47-year-old man died in a house on the street under suspicious circumstances. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Homicide investigators at a residence in Clayton

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announces his full slate of Safe Surrey Coalition candidates on Thursday (Aug. 25) at Surrey’s Arias Convention Centre. (Photo submitted)
Adopting slogan ‘Doug Gets it Done,’ Safe Surrey Coalition announces platform and team

Surrey-based actor Pamela Carolina Martinez plays June Bug in a production at this year’s Vancouver Fringe Festival. (Submitted photo)
‘June Bug’: Surrey talent brings ‘honest, outlandish portrayal of grief’ to Fringe Festival stage

Pop-up banner image