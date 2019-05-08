U.S. prosecutor says no charges in fatal shooting of autistic man with knife

A State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an autistic man shot by police earlier this year.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday that a State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, who officials say was armed with a knife and confronted three officers trying to serve a mental health warrant March 20.

READ MORE: 350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Cantorna said in a 228-page report that officers “acted consistent with their training” and were in a “life or death situation.” State police said race played no role in the shooting of Osagie, who was black.

Osagie’s parents said in a statement that the decision “opens a new wound” and they “will forever regret reaching out to the police to seek emergency help for their son.”

READ MORE: 3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal prisons taking aim at special deliveries from the sky
Next story
Goodale disputes charge that bill maintains solitary confinement by another name

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP ‘confident’ public is safe after threat closes down KPU campuses

All five campuses were evacuated after a threat was made against KPU

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality reasons’

Surrey mayor again denies councillor’s attempt to shed public light on police transition plan

Frustrated Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew says city council should not be ‘hiding in the shadows’

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip prompts ‘clearer sense of knowledge on Indigenous culture’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share experience in Haida Gwaii

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Most Read