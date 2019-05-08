U.S. prosecutor says no charges in fatal shooting of autistic man with knife

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an autistic man shot by police earlier this year.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday that a State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, who officials say was armed with a knife and confronted three officers trying to serve a mental health warrant March 20.

READ MORE: 350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Cantorna said in a 228-page report that officers “acted consistent with their training” and were in a “life or death situation.” State police said race played no role in the shooting of Osagie, who was black.

Osagie’s parents said in a statement that the decision “opens a new wound” and they “will forever regret reaching out to the police to seek emergency help for their son.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.