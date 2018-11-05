U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

A motorist who blasted through Peace Arch border crossing this afternoon in Surrey is in custody after a five-tonne truck rolled over in north Maple Ridge.

Surrey RCMP say the truck ran the border at about 1:20 p.m. RCMP located the vehicle in the Cloverdale area and tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued northbound over the Golden Ears Bridge.

“The vehicle failed to stop. It was not being pursued by ground members but was under aerial observation by the helicopter from the U.S.,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP.

The helicopter had been tracking the vehicle south of the line and followed it as it made its way north.

“There are protocols that are in place which we work within and those protocols and policies were actually adhered to, which allows for us to have this sort of coordination between Canadian and American agencies,” said Sturko.

Sturko said U.S. agencies had been following the vehicle before it crossed into Canada.

– More to follow.