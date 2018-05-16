U.S. crews lend medical aid to woman at Peace Arch border

Northbound traveller arrived at port with family last Friday

A woman in apparent medical distress arrived at the Peace Arch border with her family on Friday. (File photo)

U.S. border officers and firefighters were commended this week for efforts to assist a French woman who arrived at the Peace Arch crossing in apparent medical distress.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the 40-year-old arrived at the port with her husband and three children last Friday.

“The vehicle was directed to secondary processing where a CBP emergency medical technician provided assistance until a local aid unit responded from Whatcom County Fire Department,” the release states.

“The woman and her family eventually departed the port and continued on with their planned trip.”

The release does not indicate the nature of the woman’s ails, but notes border personnel were “quick and professional” in their response.

“This is a great example of CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the travelling public,” area port director Kenneth L. Williams states in the release.