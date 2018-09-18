U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are ratcheting up the pressure on Canada to get a deal done on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In a statement released by the U.S. website Politico, House majority whip Steve Scalise delivers a stern warning about “growing frustration” in Congress with what he calls Canada’s “negotiating tactics.” ‘

READ MORE: Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

READ MORE: Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Scalise, who represents the state of Louisiana, says the Canadian government does not appear to be either ready or willing to “make the concessions” necessary to reach what the statement describes as a fair and high-standard agreement.

And he suggests that time is running out for Canada to join the agreement already reached in principle between the U.S. and Mexico.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is expected to resume talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday, had not seen the statement when asked about it prior to question period.

But she says Canada has been negotiating in good faith throughout the 13-month process and remains committed to nothing short of a deal that’s in the best interest of Canadians.

The Canadian Press

