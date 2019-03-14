U.K. lawmakers reject having new Brexit referendum

House of Commons also voted to postpone departure from EU for at least three months

Anti-Brexit supporters hold an EU and British union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Britain’s Parliament has voted against holding a new Brexit referendum, at least for now.

Lawmakers defeated by a decisive 334-85 vote a motion that called for another public vote on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.

READ MORE: UK leader unveils Brexit Plan B, looks a lot like Plan A

Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote. This vote on Thursday doesn’t prevent lawmakers from trying again later to win Parliament’s support for a second Brexit referendum.

The House of Commons also voted 412-202 in favour of seeking to postpone the U.K.’s departure for at least three months – just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

The motion commits Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government to seek an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves a U.K.-EU withdrawal deal next week.

British lawmakers have already rejected May’s EU divorce deal twice and if it fails a third time, the government says the U.K. is looking at a much longer delay to Brexit.

Any extension to Brexit has to be approved by all 27 remaining EU countries.

Britain voted by 52 to 48 per cent in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Opponents want federal government to shut down roe herring fishery

Just Posted

Cloverdale needs ridesharing, as current transit ‘woefully inadequate,’ says BIA

Cloverdale BIA joins Surrey business organizations in the call for ridesharing services

VIDEOS: Theatre, music and magic at Surrey International Children’s Festival in May

Seven ticketed shows at 15th annual fest, but site access and some activities are free

Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events shift to Sunday this year, starting in April

The collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

OUR VIEW: So much is riding on B.C.’s poverty reduction plan

Strategy details to be revealed soon based on affordability, opportunity, inclusion, reconciliation

Surrey hoops stars Tomley, Dut named to Biosteel All-Canadian game rosters

Boys and girls games to be televised by TSN from gym in Toronto

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Body found in Fraser River near Port Mann Bridge

The man’s body had been spotted by a boater earlier this week

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

North Delta happening: week of March 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Most Read