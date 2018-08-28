UPDATE: Woman arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into Surrey bus stop, hydro pole

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near 104th Avenue and 140th Street

Photo: Shane Mackichan The scene of a crash involving a U-Haul near 140th Street and 104th Avenue on Monday .

SURREY — Police say a driver has been arrested after a U-Haul truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey Monday afternoon, destroying the shelter and shearing a hydro pole. The single-vehicle collision happened near the intersection of 104th Avenue and 140th Street around 4:30 p.m.

“The crash left the pole hanging from the wires and leaning within a few feet of an apartment building,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “The incident caused a power outage in the area including the Surrey Central Skytrain station.”

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene.

“No charges have been laid and the investigation is on-going,” added Sturko.

The accident caused traffic delays in all directions Monday evening. No serious injuries have been reported.