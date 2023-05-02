Two youths arrested after altercation in Fleetwood

Police say one was carrying edged weapon, other youth was arrested on bus

Two youths were arrested after an altercation involving a group of young people at 152 Street and Fraser Highway Monday (May 1), police say.

One youth was seen with an edged weapon, police say, and was arrested nearby and given a court date for possessing a weapon, stated Surrey RCMP Cpl Vanessa Munn in an email to the Now-Leader.

Police briefly stopped a bus travelling in the area as some of the youth involved in the altercation had boarded the bus. A second youth was taken into custody for breaking court-imposed conditions, police say.

There were no reports of injuries.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

