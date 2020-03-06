Two years later, Surrey RCMP continue to look for missing man

Danny Bayer was last seen March 6, 2018 in Guildford

Two years later, Surrey RCMP is once again asking for the public’s help in finding Danny Bayer. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was first reported missing in 2018.

Danny Bayer was last seen near 103A Avenue and 148th Street on March 6, 2018, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP is looking for missing man who is visually impaired, March 9, 2018

In 2018, Surrey RCMP said Bayer is “fitted with a facial prosthetic which replaces his nose,” but police didn’t “believe he was wearing it at the time of his disappearance.”

Bayer is also legally blind and uses a white cane, police said.

At the time, police said Bayer is described as a Caucasian, 5’9”, 165 lbs., with blonde medium-length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a grey hoodie, beige pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-32613.

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Two years later, Surrey RCMP continue to look for missing man

Danny Bayer was last seen March 6, 2018 in Guildford

