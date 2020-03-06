Two years later, Surrey RCMP continue to look for missing man

Two years later, Surrey RCMP is once again asking for the public’s help in finding Danny Bayer. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Danny Bayer was last seen March 6, 2018 in Guildford

Surrey RCMP is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was first reported missing in 2018.

Danny Bayer was last seen near 103A Avenue and 148th Street on March 6, 2018, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP is looking for missing man who is visually impaired, March 9, 2018

In 2018, Surrey RCMP said Bayer is “fitted with a facial prosthetic which replaces his nose,” but police didn’t “believe he was wearing it at the time of his disappearance.”

Bayer is also legally blind and uses a white cane, police said.

At the time, police said Bayer is described as a Caucasian, 5’9”, 165 lbs., with blonde medium-length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a grey hoodie, beige pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-32613.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter