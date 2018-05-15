Two years later, no arrests announced in Five Corners arson

Crews battle the May 15, 2016 fire in White Rock’s Five Corners district. (Teresa Frederick photo)

Today marks two years since a massive fire swept through White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood, leaving nearly 100 residents homeless and sundry business owners grappling with devastating damage.

Residents were evacuated from the four-storey 15210 Pacific Ave. building – also home to a dozen ground-level businesses – around 5:30 a.m., after a fire broke out at an adjacent under-construction condominium complex.

By mid-afternoon, it became apparent the residences could not be salvaged.

In addition to the widespread damage – which also impacted Star of the Sea Hall – the incident resulted in a three-day boil-water advisory for the city.

Ten days after the blaze, police announced the blaze had been determined deliberately set.

While residents and business owners began moving back earlier this year, as of today, no arrests had been announced in connection with the fire.