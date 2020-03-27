Pixabay image

Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens

The Fraser Health Authority says two workers at seniors homes in Surrey and Langley have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens.

Both are reportedly in self-isolation at home. Dixon Tam, a spokesman for the FHA, said a Fraser Health “SWAT” team “is on site and communications with residents and families is underway.”

The Elim Village retirement facility is owned by Elim Christian Care Society and offers long-term care, assisted living and independent living. The staffer diagnosed with COVID-19 works in long term care.

Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Garden is owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences and provides similar services.

“The home care worker provided care within their independent living,” Tam said. “These are the third and fourth facilities in Fraser Health where a staff member or community health worker tested positive. There is one facility in Fraser Health where a resident tested positive. No additional transmission has occurred at this time.”

He said “enhanced control measures” are in place at both seniors facilities and Fraser Health “is working with the staff at both site and home care clients to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

To prevent further transmission, he added, Fraser Health is ensuring staff working at these two facilities will not be working at any other.

Meantime, Tam said Fraser Health has “proactively implemented” the following:

* Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

* Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

* Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

* Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

* Residents, clients, families and staff are being notified.

* Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.


