Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Surrey city council has approved two apartment building proposals, by the same developer, on 137A Street between 105A and 107A avenues. (Image: Google Maps)

Two separate Whalley apartment proposals, on what was zoned for 11 single-family sites, have been given the green light by Surrey city council.

Both proposals, each between 105A and 107A avenues on 137A Street, received third reading at the Dec. 16 meeting. Final approval will come at a later council meeting. The sites will be rezoned to comprehensive development, according to a staff report.

In total, the two six-storey apartment buildings would have 213 units.

The projected number of students for the projects are seven elementary students at Forsyth Road and three secondary students at Kwantlen Park.

The applicant for both proposals is Lusa Enterprises Ltd.

According to a staff report, the sites rise from west to east, so the developments have been designed to work with the topography. Each building’s height from the western lane will be six storeys, while the height from 137A Street will be five storeys.

The first, a six-storey, 86-unit apartment building, is planned for 10653, 10663, 10673/75 and 10679 137A Street.

All of the lots have existing homes and would need to be removed.

The apartment building would consist of 57 studio/one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units, three three-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom townhouse units. The units would range in size from 365-sq.-ft. to 1,506-sq.-ft.

The proposed use and density, according to the report, are “in accordance with the long-term vision for this part of Surrey City Centre as described in the City Centre Plan.” It’s envisioned to be a “medium density” residential neighourhood of apartments and townhouses, connected to neighbourhood parks and schools with a “fine-grained street network or green lanes and pathway systems.”

The second, a six-storey, 127-unit apartment building, is proposed for 10595, 10601, 10609, 10619, 10629 and 10637 137A Street.

Five of the six lots have existing homes and would need to be removed.

The site, according to the report, is envisioned to be a community that “consists of medium-scaled apartment buildings.”

The proposal consists of 11 studio/one-bedroom units, 59 one-bedroom/one-bedroom and den units, 35 two-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom townhouse units. The units would range in size from 365-sq.-ft. to 1,687-sq.-ft.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

