Surrey city council has approved two apartment building proposals, by the same developer, on 137A Street between 105A and 107A avenues. (Image: Google Maps)

Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Two separate Whalley apartment proposals, on what was zoned for 11 single-family sites, have been given the green light by Surrey city council.

Both proposals, each between 105A and 107A avenues on 137A Street, received third reading at the Dec. 16 meeting. Final approval will come at a later council meeting. The sites will be rezoned to comprehensive development, according to a staff report.

READ ALSO: Two separate Whalley apartment proposals going to public hearing, Dec. 10, 2019

In total, the two six-storey apartment buildings would have 213 units.

The projected number of students for the projects are seven elementary students at Forsyth Road and three secondary students at Kwantlen Park.

The applicant for both proposals is Lusa Enterprises Ltd.

According to a staff report, the sites rise from west to east, so the developments have been designed to work with the topography. Each building’s height from the western lane will be six storeys, while the height from 137A Street will be five storeys.

The first, a six-storey, 86-unit apartment building, is planned for 10653, 10663, 10673/75 and 10679 137A Street.

All of the lots have existing homes and would need to be removed.

The apartment building would consist of 57 studio/one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units, three three-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom townhouse units. The units would range in size from 365-sq.-ft. to 1,506-sq.-ft.

The proposed use and density, according to the report, are “in accordance with the long-term vision for this part of Surrey City Centre as described in the City Centre Plan.” It’s envisioned to be a “medium density” residential neighourhood of apartments and townhouses, connected to neighbourhood parks and schools with a “fine-grained street network or green lanes and pathway systems.”

The second, a six-storey, 127-unit apartment building, is proposed for 10595, 10601, 10609, 10619, 10629 and 10637 137A Street.

Five of the six lots have existing homes and would need to be removed.

The site, according to the report, is envisioned to be a community that “consists of medium-scaled apartment buildings.”

The proposal consists of 11 studio/one-bedroom units, 59 one-bedroom/one-bedroom and den units, 35 two-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom townhouse units. The units would range in size from 365-sq.-ft. to 1,687-sq.-ft.

READ ALSO: 1,000-plus unit Surrey project gets green light, Dec. 19, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

Just Posted

Former Surrey mayor calls on province to intervene in Surrey policing ‘crisis’

Bob Bose says solicitor general needs to step in ‘before things get even worse’

Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Surrey man plans to be his own boss after winning $1M

Vinh Tran matched all 10 numbers for the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49

Electric Vehicle Strategy survey in Surrey to help map B.C.’s zero-emission plan

The survey will remain open until Jan. 3

Man arrested for two shootings, including one that killed ‘unintended victim’

Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, being charged in deaths of Jagvir Malhi, 19, and Randeep Kang, 27

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Most Read