Two week lock down lifted after drugs, cellphone seized at Kent Institution

A search at the prison found nearly 26 grams of hashish and a cellphone

A lock down at Kent Institution that has been in place for two weeks has finally been lifted.

According to a release from Correctional Service Canada, the lock down that was put in place on May 7 has now been lifted.

RELATED: Kent Institution locked down Tuesday

During the lock down, staff undertook an “exceptional search” and found a number of unauthorized items, including 25.6 grams of hashish (a drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant) and a cell phone. The institutional value of the seizure was about $5,000, the release said.

The institution is now back to its normal operations and visits have resumed.



grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter