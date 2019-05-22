Two week lock down lifted after drugs, cellphone seized at Kent Institution

A lock down at Kent Institution that has been in place for two weeks has finally been lifted.
According to a release from Correctional Service Canada, the lock down that was put in place on May 7 has now been lifted.
During the lock down, staff undertook an “exceptional search” and found a number of unauthorized items, including 25.6 grams of hashish (a drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant) and a cell phone. The institutional value of the seizure was about $5,000, the release said.
The institution is now back to its normal operations and visits have resumed.
grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter