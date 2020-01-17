Police are investigating following a two-vehicle crash in which one driver is alleged to have left the scene. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Two-vehicle crash leads to argument in South Surrey

Police investigating after one driver left the scene

A two-vehicle collision at 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive Friday afternoon caused heavy damage to one vehicle, and delays for westbound travellers.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said exactly what transpired is under investigation.

Police were alerted to a crash between a Hyundai and a taxi at 2:15 p.m.

According to the caller, an argument ensued and one driver left the scene. The driver then pulled over a short distance west, at another intersection, Sturko said.

At 24 Avenue and 156 Street, a white cross-over type vehicle could be seen angled in the curbside westbound lane of 24 Avenue, with significant front-end damage. Westbound traffic was backed up past 160 Street.


