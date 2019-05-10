Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

A collision involving two trucks took place Friday morning in the area of Vye and Arnold roads in southeast Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

A truck ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning in Abbotsford.

The collision took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Arnold and Vye roads in southeast Abbotsford, an area that has seen a large amount of crashes.

Emergency workers could be heard saying that a driver had suffered a “pretty serious eye injury,” and an ambulance quickly left the scene.

One tanker-type truck with a similar tanker-type trailer was seen in the ditch, with the trailer appearing detached from the truck.

Another truck, a flatbed, was seen with damage to the front passenger side of the fender.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

More to come…

Just overheard someone mention a "pretty serious eye injury," and an ambulance rushed off. pic.twitter.com/qMGzBnoL5K — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 10, 2019

