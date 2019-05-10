A collision involving two trucks took place Friday morning in the area of Vye and Arnold roads in southeast Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

A truck ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning in Abbotsford.

The collision took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Arnold and Vye roads in southeast Abbotsford, an area that has seen a large amount of crashes.

RELATED: Abbotsford residents urge change in high-crash ‘Sumas Prairie Speedway’

Emergency workers could be heard saying that a driver had suffered a “pretty serious eye injury,” and an ambulance quickly left the scene.

One tanker-type truck with a similar tanker-type trailer was seen in the ditch, with the trailer appearing detached from the truck.

Another truck, a flatbed, was seen with damage to the front passenger side of the fender.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

More to come…

 

A trucks ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning at Vye and Arnold roads in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

A truck ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning at Vye and Arnold roads in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop
Next story
Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Just Posted

Court to appoint lawyer to argue Surrey murder convict’s appeal

Russell Bidesi was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility to apply for parole for 15 years

Duelling petitions launched regarding build-out of Anniedale-Tynehead NCP

City plans envision a population the size of White Rock in a currently rural area, south of Port Kells

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Comedian who uses wheelchair needs portable ramp to live his dream of touring

To eliminate accessibility issues, a ‘Ramp for Ryan’ comedy fundraiser to help White Rock’s Lachance

Semiahmoo Peninsula-raised country singer seeks hometown vote

Kristin Carter delivers powerhouse performance

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Most Read