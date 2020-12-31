Two tiny homes stolen from Surrey company

Trailers were stolen between night of Dec. 28 and following morning, police say

This cub model tiny home was stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey earlier this week. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pair of tiny homes were stolen from Surrey earlier this week.

The tiny homes – both of which can be towed – were taken from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes (6964 152 St.) sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 and the following morning, Sgt. El Sturko told Peace Arch News.

Sturko added that police are looking for anyone with information on the thefts or who may have seen the trailers. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“We put our heart and soul into (building) these two units… I’d just like it if we could catch whoever is responsible,” said John Beck, owner of Rolling Bear Tiny Homes.

On Wednesday, the Rolling Bear Facebook page announced a $5,000 reward for the “the person that comes forward first and knows where these two buildings are or who has them.” A subsequent post identified the stolen homes as the company’s ‘Cub model’ as well as the company’s ‘Cabin Office.’

Beck added that according to security footage, the thefts occurred quickly – it took just four minutes for two vehicles to drive onto the lot, hook up to the homes and tow them away, he said.

Additionally, he said, a coded-gate security system is currently being installed at the business, but is not yet complete.

Considering the uniqueness of the trailers – and the fact they are wide – he noted that “it’s pretty hard to believe that nobody saw anything.”



